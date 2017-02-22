Connacht will be able to call upon the services of Bundee Aki for this weekend’s Guinness Pro12 clash away to Benetton Treviso after returning to training.

The powerful centre had been sidelined by an ankle injury, but the province says he, along with Stacey Ili (ankle), Cian Kelleher (ankle) and Eoin Griffin (chest) have been “integrated fully” into training this week.

The news will be a big boost for head coach Pat Lam as they look to make progress up the table, currently sitting in eighth position.

Aki made 12 appearances before suffering his injury set-back and now looks set to feature at Stadio Monigo on Sunday (KO12.30pm).

Struggling Treviso have won just twice all season and suffered a 57-20 defeat away to Cardiff Blues last weekend, while the Pro12 champions are on the back of a 14-9 success over the Dragons at the Sportsground.