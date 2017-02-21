Johnny Sexton remains in contention for Ireland’s crucial Six Nations clash against France on Saturday having taken a full part in this morning’s training session in Kildare.

The out-half, who missed the games against Scotland and Italy with a calf strain, will now be available for Thursday's selection for the Aviva Stadium tie (4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2) and is expected to be named ahead of Paddy Jackson, who started both matches.

Full-back Rob Kearney (bicep) and scrum-half Conor Murray (tightness), who were both managed during training since the win over Italy, also came through training unscathed.

Ireland skills coach Richie Murphy said: Both [Johnny and Rob] trained fully today.

“Rob trained yesterday as well. Johnny came in and out of yesterday’s session and there was no reaction for either of them.

“As I say, he took a full part in training, a little bit of contact in there as well, both guys should be ready to go this week.

“Everyone trained that was due to train.

“Conor obviously rested up towards the end of last week but took a full part in training yesterday and today. [Andrew Trimble] trained fully last week and has trained fully this week.

“[Johnny’s] a big member of the squad, he’s a big presence in the room, his leadership is important to the team and the group.

“Having him back in training is really good for the team.

“He’s done this before, he’s been out for long periods of games before and come back in and been really good. It’s not something that’s new to him.

“We do feel he’ll be ready to go. It’s a case then of just when we come to selection over the next 24 hours that we’ll make a decision on whether he’s ready or we stick with Paddy.

“It’s just a selection issue now so there’s no doubt over him whatsoever in relation to his availability to play.”