Joe Schmidt's Ireland team will play the USA Eagles in a summer test, the IRFU have confirmed.

Ireland will face the USA at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey on Saturday June 10 in what will be the first game of their summer tour.

Schmidt's side will follow that game with a trip to Japan where there will take on Jamie Joseph's side twice in the space of a week.

The Ireland head coach looks set to use the tour to blood new players and bring through some fringe players, however large crowds are expected throughout.

"It is great to be returning to the US this summer," IRFU CEO Philip Browne said in a statement. "The team received a fantastic reception in Chicago last November and USA Rugby provided great support on the ground.

"There are a lot of Ireland Rugby fans on the east coast of America and we hope that they will again come out in numbers to support the team in the Emirates Airlines Summer Series. We are looking forward to taking on the Eagles in New Jersey in June."