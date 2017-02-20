Connacht have confirmed Kieran Keane will join the province as head coach ahead of the 2017/18 season on a three-year contract.

The former All Black joins Connacht from the Chiefs, where he currently works as Assistant Coach to Dave Rennie.

With Keane heading up attack, the Super Rugby side scored 76 tries in 17 games during the 2016 campaign.

Keane said: “During my recent trip to the West of Ireland, I had the chance to meet many people within Connacht Rugby and I was immediately taken by the genuine passion they have for the people they represent and the ambition they have to achieve so much more.

“It was clear very early on in our discussions that Connacht Rugby was a good fit for me and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead and to working with the players and everyone associated with the club.”

Connacht CEO Willie Ruane believes Keane will fit in well with the province: “Following a rigorous process, we are delighted to be able to confirm the appointment of Kieran as our new head coach.

A nice piece from the archives to help get to know our incoming head coach Kieran Keane - https://t.co/TsOv9ohUdq — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) February 20, 2017

“Kieran’s rugby CV speaks for itself and immediately highlighted to us that he was the perfect fit for Connacht Rugby in the context of the profile of coach that we were looking for.

“Kieran is a highly experienced Head Coach with a winning track record and a proven ability in identifying talent and maximising the full potential of that talent.

“His ambitious and exciting brand of rugby is also consistent with the way Connacht Rugby and in particular our players want to continue to play the game into the future.

“Kieran’s time at Tasman also highlights the connection that his teams have with the community they represent, and that is something he clearly sees in Connacht as well."