Ireland out-half Ian Madigan wants out of his contract at Bordeaux, according to reports in France.

The 27-year-old has one year left on his two-year deal but is wanted by a number of English sides, a story in Midi Olimpique claims.

Madigan, who has not been included in Joe Schmidt’s Six Nations panel as the IRFU pursue a policy of favouring home-based players, left Leinster last year and has had a mixed spell, interrupted by injury, in the Top 14.

A move to the Premiership, if it happens, would not necessarily move him closer to a place in the Ireland squad, with Wasps prop Marty Moore having moved down the pecking order after his switch from Leinster.

Johnny Sexton, Paddy Jackson, Joey Carbery and Ian Keatley are currently all above Madigan in Schmidt's plans.

Ireland's next game is against France on Saturday (4.50pm, live on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2).