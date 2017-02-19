Tommy Bowe has been included in Ireland's 34 man squad for next Saturday's must-win clash with France at the Aviva Stadium.

Bowe, who had been a long-term injury absentee, featured from the bench in Ireland's opening defeat to Scotland before being left out of the travelling party for the encounter with Italy.

However, the Monaghan man was in good form for Ulster at the weekend, scoring a try in their comfortable win over Glasgow.

Bowe is joined in the backs by Munster's uncapped Andrew Conway, who also featured prominently in his side's Pro12 win away to Ospreys.

Despite the inclusion of two form players in Conway and Bowe, Joe Schmidt has not included outhalf Joey Carberry - who scored two tries for Leinster at the weekend.

Up front Josh van der Flier misses out through injury, with Tommy O'Donnell and Dan Leavy provide the cover at openside flanker.

Forwards:

Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) (Captain ), Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster), Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster), Jamie Heaslip (Dublin University/Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster), Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster), Jack McGrath (St. Mary's College/Leinster), Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster), Tommy O'Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster), Peter O'Mahony (Cork Con/Munster), Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht), Donnacha Ryan (Shannon/Munster), John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster), Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster), CJ Stander (Munster), Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster), James Tracy (UCD/Leinster)

Backs:

Tommy Bowe (Belfast Harlequins/Ulster), Andrew Conway (Munster), Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster), Craig Gilroy (Bangor/Ulster), Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster), Paddy Jackson (Dungannon/Ulster), Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster), Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster), Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht), Luke Marshall (Ballymena/Ulster), Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster), Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster), Tiernan O'Halloran (Buccaneers/Connacht), Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster), Jonathan Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster), Andrew Trimble (Ballymena/Ulster), Simon Zebo (Cork Constitution/Munster)