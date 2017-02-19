Connacht flanker Jake Heenan admitted his side were disappointed with their narrow victory the Dragons at The Sportsground on Saturday night.

The Westerners looked on course for a bonus point when they went 14-0 up inside a quarter of an hour thanks to tries from Tiernan O'Halloran and Caolin Blade.

They failed to score again however, and were forced to endure a tense wait before sealing a 14-9 win.

"We got the win at the end of the day but it's not the performance we wanted to put in for our home crowd," Heenan told RTÉ Sport.

"We left a competition point out there. There were definitely another couple of try opportunities available.

"We got into our shape early and it just shows when we get our stuff right we're still a very dangerous team and are capable of scoring tries.

"It's disappointing we couldn't continue that. They got back into the game well and made it difficult for us but we know we're still capable of it.

"Credit to them, they're a good team and they put a lot of pressure on us but we know we're better than that."

Last season's champions Connacht lie eighth in the Pro12 table but Heenan says they are still confident that they can qualify for the Champions Cup.

As it stands, seventh place would be enough to book a place in the play-offs with fifth required to qualify directly.

"We're two games into a four-game block and we want to win all four of them," said Heenan.

"That's our first goal and then it's trying to push back into that top six.

"We all want to continue playing at that highest level of the Champions Cup.

"It's definitely (still achievable) but we've got to get back, get our game right and rack up a few more wins first."