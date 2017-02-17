A shoulder injury to Josh van der Flier put a dampener on Leinster's 39-10 romp over Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro12 as Leo Cullen's depleted side moved to the top of the table with an powerful second-half showing.

Barry Daly and Joey Carbery both scored a brace of tries as the Irish province went through the gears after the break, but the withdrawal of van der Flier will be a cause of huge concern with the upcoming Six Nations fixtures on a night that saw Leinster finish the game with two hookers, two scrum halves and two out-halves on the pitch.

The flanker came off holding his shoulder in the 13th minute and was replaced by Mick Kearney, on a night where Leinster also lost Rory O’Loughlin and Dominic Ryan to injury.

Van der Flier came off the bench in Ireland's opening games against Scotland and Italy.

“He took a pretty heavy blow on shoulder, we’ll get him assessed,” Cullen said after the game.

The Scottish side had the chance to be at least level at the break, but in the final play of the opening 40 minutes, Tom Brown spilled the ball with the line at his mercy and the Scots went in 8-3 down with Barry Daly getting the only try of the first half, with Duncan Weir's 35th minute penalty their only points on the board.

After the interval however it was one-way traffic.

Carbery broke the Scottish resistance as he snuck over the line from close range, carrying Damien Hoyland with him over the whitewash after a maul had gone close, and he had his second in five minutes when he was at the end of a superb passing move.

A lightning quick move, sparked by Noel Reid's well-timed pass and carried on by McGrath and Jamison Gibson-Park put paid to any feint hopes of an Edinburgh fight-back

Shortly after and Daly wrapped up the bonus point with his second after a brilliant skip-out pass from Gibson-Park against a side that have won just four times all season.

The scoring didn't end there and substitute Dan Leavy got in on the scoring act to claim Leinster's fifth on the night. The flanker received the man-of-the-match award after another eye-catching display.

Weir, Edinburgh's only scorer on the night, put a bit more respectability on the scoreline when he converted his own try with 10 minutes remaining.

The out-half took a brilliant offload from substitute George Turner and powered over the line, though the TMO was called into play for clarification.

It took the home side however just a minute to respond. They claimed possession and attacked down the right wing and after quick recycling, Bryan Byrne crashed over to stretch the lead to 29 points.

Leinster move one point clear of second-placed Munster and their next outing is away to the Newport Gwent Dragons next Friday night (kick-off 7.30pm)