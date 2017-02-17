Having recovered from a knee injury, Ruan Pienaar will make his first Ulster appearance of the year for Ulster when they take on the Glasgow Warriors in the Pro12 on Saturday at the Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 3pm).



Pienaar has been out since the New Year's Eve defeat to Leinster. Also returning are Craig Gilroy, Luke Marshall and Tommy Bowe.

The South African will partner Pete Nelson at half-back, with the latter successfully coming through the full 80 minutes in last weekend's victory over Edinburgh, following a 14-month layoff.



Gilroy, who shone with a 14-minute hat-trick for Ireland versus Italy, will join Bowe and Louis Ludik, one of Ulster's four try-scorers versus Edinburgh, in the back three.



Luke Marshall comes into the side at outside centre, meaning Darren Cave shifts inside to occupy the number 12 jersey.



Up front, Callum Black will start at loosehead prop alongside John Andrew and Ricky Lutton in the front row, while Pete Browne and Franco van der Merwe will renew their second row partnership.



Marcell Coetzee, who put in a hugely impressive debut for Ulster last week, retains his starting berth at number 8, with Sean Reidy and Chris Henry playing in the other loose forward positions.



Ulster: L Ludik, T Bowe, L Marshall, D Cave, C Gilroy, P Nelson, R Pienaar; C Black, J Andrew, R Lutton, P Browne, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, C Henry (capt), M Coetzee



Replacements: R Herring, A Warwick, W Herbst, K Treadwell, R Diack, P Marshall, J Stockdale, J Owens.

Munster have announced that Jean Kleyn has been ruled out for approximately eight to ten weeks after the South African lock sustained a neck injury against Dragons last week.

Centre Jaco Taute, meanwhile, continues to rehab a shoulder injury sustained in the same game, requiring further rest and recovery over the next week

The news came as Rassie Erasmus released his team to face Ospreys away tomorrow afternoon (5.15pm).

Returning Irish internationals Ian Keatley, Billy Holland and John Ryan all start.

Second row Darren O’Shea and centre Francis Saili are the two other newcomers to the side that beat Dragons last week.

Munster: Ian Keatley; Ronan O’Mahony, Francis Saili, Rory Scannell, Darren Sweetnam, Tyler Bleyendaal (capt), Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Darren O’Shea, Billy Holland; Dave O’Callaghan, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Peter McCabe, Stephen Archer, Dave Foley, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Dan Goggin, Andrew Conway.

Connacht also make five personnel changes from the side that beat Cardiff Blues in Wales five days ago for their home meeting with the Dragons (7.35pm)

Irish internationals Kieran Marmion, Finlay Bealham and Ultan Dillane all come in to start this week`, while centre Tom Farrell has been handed his full debut.

From the bench, 23-year-old Steve Crosbie, who also joined the province last month, is in line to make his Connacht debut.

Connacht: Tiernan O'Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Tom Farrell, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Quinn Roux, Sean O'Brien, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (capt).

Replacements: Tom McCartney, Ronan Loughney, JP Cooney, James Cannon, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Caolin Blade, Steve Crosbie, Rory Parata.