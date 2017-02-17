Double world cup winner Dan Carter has apologised after being stopped for drink-driving by police in Paris.

The former New Zealand out-half and All Black legend, who plays for French Top 14 club Racing 92, said that there were no excuses for what he did.

“I made a massive error of judgment and have let down my club, my fans and most importantly my family,” the 34-year-old said in a statement he released on his Facebook page.

“I will have to now let the police/court process run its course and face the consequences. I am just glad no one was harmed. Sorry.”

French police sources revealed that Carter was tested on the roadside in Paris and his blood alcohol level was above the permitted amount. He wasn’t detained or arrested, however.

This isn’t the first time that he has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons in recent months.

After last season’s Top14 final in June he tested positive for corticosteroids, a banned substance, along with fellow former All Black Joe Rokocoko and Argentinian winger Juan Imhoff.

All three were later cleared, each of them having been granted a Therapeutic Use Exemption for the use of the drug to help with injuries.

This wasn’t the end of the issue though, and the players have been summoned to appear before the French Anti-Doping Agency over the incident.