Leinster coach Leo Cullen says Jamie Heaslip is the perfect example for young professionals starting their rugby careers.

The 33-year-old Ireland forward signed an IRFU contract extension earlier this week that will see him stay with the club until 2019.

Heaslip made his Leinster debut in 2005 and has won 93 Ireland caps.

A two-time tourist with the Lions (2009 and 2013), he has won a Grand Slam (2009) and two Six Nations titles (2014, 2015) with Ireland, and three Heineken Cups, an Amlin Challenge Cup and two Pro12 league titles with Leinster.

“It’s brilliant just to have a player of Jamie’s experience and durability,” Cullen told RTÉ Sport.

“Just in terms of what it is to be a professional for a young guy coming through.

“To see the likes of what Jamie has done and the way he goes about preparing himself.

“He’s phenomenal, he really is. He works incredibly hard.

"He’s someone who probably gets the balance right between switching off and getting away from the game.

“And when he’s in the game he’s fully focused on his own preparation, making sure he’s always available to play and to train, he’s an amazing professional.”