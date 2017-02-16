Ireland international out-half Joey Carbery makes his comeback as one of eight changes to the Leinster side to take on Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro12 on Friday.

It will be Carbery's first start since injuring his ankle in the Round 3 Champions Cup victory away to Northampton in December.

He came on as a replacement and scored a try in the 40-14 win at Treviso last week.

With second placed Ospreys hosting first placed Munster on Saturday, tomorrow's game at the RDS (kick-off 7.35pm) is a massive opportunity for third placed Leinster as they look to keep the pressure on the two teams above.

Head coach Leo Cullen has selected a total of 11 internationals in the Leinster XV.

In the back three Zane Kirchner - on the occasion of his 80th Leinster cap - continues at full-back with Dave Kearney again selected on the wing, having scored tries 20 and 21 of his Leinster career against Treviso.

However with UCD's Barry Daly coming in on the left wing it means a shift across to the right wing for Kearney.

Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin will continue in the centre but it's a new combination at half back.

Irish internationals Luke McGrath and Carbery will line up at nine and 10 respectively. McGrath will captain the side in Isa Nacewa's absence.

In the front row only Peter Dooley retains his starting jersey from last week with James Tracy coming in at hooker having come off the bench for Ireland against Italy last Saturday and Mike Ross starts at tight head having played nearly 30 minutes off the bench last week in his return from a hamstring injury.

It's a new-look second row, with Ross Molony and Mike McCarthy starting.

Finally, in the back row, Dominic Ryan and Jack Conan have been retained at blind side flanker and number eight, with Josh van der Flier coming in at open side.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner; Dave Kearney, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, Barry Daly; Joey Carbery, Luke McGrath; Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Mike Ross; Ross Molony, Mike McCarthy; Dominic Ryan, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Andrew Porter, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Adam Byrne.