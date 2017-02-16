Former Munster coach Anthony Foley, who died suddenly in Paris last October, has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award at the annual Limerick Person of the Year Awards.

In a presentation to his wife Olive, former international Tony Ward described Foley as a legend of Munster and Irish rugby, adding that his contribution to both had been immense.

He said his sudden death had shown that he was a hero for all Limerick and the lifetime achievement honoured his all too short life.

Ward also paid tribute to his Foley's wife Olive and father Brendan, also a former Munster and Ireland rugby player, and other family and friends who showed such camaraderie and strength on the day of his funeral.