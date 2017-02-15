Prop Eddy Ben Arous is among a trio forwards that return to the France squad for the RBS 6 Nations clash with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week.

Ben Arou, who plays with Racing 92, withdrew from the initial squad through injury and was replaced by Xavier Chiocci, but he has now been passed fit to return to the squad.

His clubmate Camille Chat and Clermont's Paul Jedrasiak - the Clermont lock also return

A further eight players will join the squad after the weekend's domestic action.

Meanwhile forwards coach Yannick Bru insists that France will have to cope with the pressure of travelling to Ireland if they are to achieve their objective of challenging at the top of the RBS 6 Nations this season.

Les Bleus held off Scotland in Paris on Sunday for a 22-16 win as they bounced back from an opening defeat in England.

Bru is aware of the challenge Joe Schmidt's team will provide, but is adamant France have to win if they are to challenge for the title.

Speaking to the rbs6nations.com, Bru said: "The RBS 6 Nations is very open. England finished really strongly again (on Saturday) but if the Welsh had won it would have been deserved.

"We could have beaten England at Twickenham, Scotland beat Ireland. I think the level of European rugby at Test level is very high at the moment.

"We will be under pressure in Ireland because we're aiming for the top of the table and if we want to finish there we will have to win in Ireland.

"It's true that if we'd managed to get the result of (the Scotland) match with the content of the previous games, that would be ideal but it's not as easy as that.

"It's our job to analyse what worked and what didn't and then to look forward."

