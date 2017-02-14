Connacht and Ulster have been boosted by the return to the fold of their Ireland internationals for this weekend's Pro12 action.

With Ireland on a two-week break before the resumption of their RBS 6 Nations campaign against France at the Aviva, Joe Schmidt has omitted some bodies from the three-day camp in Monaghan.

Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Tiernan O'Halloran have all been made available to play for the Westerners against Newport Gwent Dragons at the Sportsground.

Meanwhile Ulster are in a position to call upon the services of Stuart McCloskey, Luke Marshall, Tommy Bowe and Craig Gilroy, who bagged a hat-trick for his country in Rome, as they prepare to host Glasgow on Saturday.

Pat Lam's men snatched a dramatic 19-13 win at Cardiff Blues last Sunday.

The scores were locked at 13-13 heading into the final two minutes, with Tiernan O'Halloran booting over a last-gasp drop-goal and a penalty from Craig Ronaldson earning them victory.

Ulster ended their four-game losing run in all competitions by holding on for a 24-18 bonus-point success over Edinburgh at the Kingspan Stadium.

Les Kiss's men had their four tries secured after an impressive first half.