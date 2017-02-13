Ulster Rugby has announced that Jono Gibbes will join the province as head coach ahead of the 2017/18 season, having signed a two-year contract.

The former New Zealand player is currently forwards coach at French giants ASM Clermont Auvergne and he previously held a similar position at Leinster Rugby.

Gibbes joined Leinster in 2008, helping the squad to win three Heineken Cup titles during a six-year spell in Dublin.

The first of those successes came under the stewardship of Michael Cheika in 2009, before he assisted Joe Schmidt in the 2011 and 2012 triumphs.

Gibbs then moved to France in 2014 and was part of a coaching set-up that guided Clermont to the Top 14 and Champions Cup finals in his debut season.

The 40-year-old has also gained valuable experience in coaching other aspects of the game, such as attack, during his stints at Leinster and Clermont.

Jono Gibbes looking to fend off Lions captain Brian O'Driscoll, while playing for New Zealand Maori in 2005

Gibbes said that there were many contributing factors in his move back to Ireland: "The respect that I have for Les (Kiss), as a coach and as a person, was one of my main reasons for making this decision.

"He really sold his vision of where he wants to take Ulster over the next few years.

"Ulster is a team that I know well, having come up against them on a number of occasions. The Clermont-Ulster games this season gave me an insight into the strengths of the squad and it's exciting to think that I'll be part of that environment from next season.

"With six years at Leinster and three years at Clermont in the Top 14, I've been afforded many different experiences, working with some very talented coaches and players.

"I hope to apply what I've learned to the role at Ulster and my family and I are looking forward to integrating into a strong community in Belfast."

Director of Rugby Les Kiss added: "Jono's CV speaks for itself and I know that he's looking forward to joining Ulster and working with the team. Jono has vast experience on both the playing and coaching fronts, having worked in many different environments such as Super Rugby, Pro12, the French Top 14 and European competitions.

"Since his retirement from playing, Jono has had an integral role in the coaching teams of two of European rugby's most successful sides.

"He was a key part of the Leinster set-up that won three Heineken Cups in four years and he has continued to be hugely successful during his time in France.

"Jono's expertise as a forwards coach is obvious, however, his wealth of knowledge in other areas of the game will be really important for us.

"A review of the coaching structure is ongoing ahead of next season and the appointment of Jono as head coach is the first part of that process. A further announcement will be made in the coming weeks, which will focus on getting the right balance in our coaching team.”