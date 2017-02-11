CJ Stander said a dramatic improvement in Irish attitude saw Ireland bounce back from the defeat to Scotland claim a comprehensive bonus-point win away to Italy in Rome.

Joe Schmidt's side got their RBS Six Nations title challenge back on track with a nine-try 63-10 win over the hapless Italians, securing the try-bonus point in the first-half.

Stander and second half substitute Craig Gilroy both claimed hat-tricks while Keith Earls (2) and Garry Ringrose also on the scoresheet at the Stadio Olimpico as Ireland move onto six points in the table.

Stander became the first Irish forward to claim a hat-trick in the tournament and says the change in attitude was the difference between the two contrasting outings to date.

“We were disappointed from last week. We didn’t start the game the right way...we were sluggish,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“We came out today and said we needed to work hard for each other and we came out and played our game.

“It’s easy when everyone plays their part.”

Stander and Gilroy will claim the headlines with their respective hat-tricks – the first time it has occurred in the competition since 1914 – but the Munster flanker paid tribute to the dominant scrum and also Paddy Jackson.

The Ulster man continues to deputise for the injured Johnny Sexton, but put in another assured performance and was nine from nine off the kicking tee.

“In fairness to our back line and to Paddy [Jackson] he controlled the game. The forward kept scrumming well. It made a big difference.”

"We said we needed that last try and we got it on 82 minutes. It just shows we can play longer than 80 minutes"

Joe Schmidt’s side move onto six points in the table and after the opening weekend defeat in Murrayfield, Stander says that every try and point is crucial if Ireland are to maintain their challenge.

“It was something that we didn’t mention during the week [bonus point], but we knew probably in the back of our minds that it’s going to be tough for us from now on," he said.

“We need to take every point we can.

“In fairness to Jamie and the leaders, we said we needed that last try and we got it on 82 minutes. It just shows we can play longer than 80 minutes."