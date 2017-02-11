Jamie Heaslip said Ireland "lived in the moment" at Stadio Olimpico to blow Conor O'Shea's Italy away and get their RBS 6 Nations championship back on track.

Hat-tricks from CJ Stander and Craig Gilroy - who came off the bench in the second half - helped the visitors to a nine-try 56-10 demolition of the Azzurri on Saturday afternoon.

It was the perfect response to last week's disappointing opening defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield, and Heaslip urged his team-mates to kick on

"We never get too carried away," he told RTÉ Sport.

"Last week was a tough loss but we knew there wasn't too much wrong. We had to correct ourselves on critical moments. I think we did that. We showed a lot of ticker.

"A lot of people stood up today, carried well and trusted the process. We got the outcome we wanted. Now we've got to regroup, not to get carried away and focus on the next game against France.

"I think we got a lot of lucky bounces, if we're honest, with the score. But all credit to the boys. We stuck to it. Everyone knew there jobs, kind of lived in the moment, won most of the moments and we got the outcome."