Watch how Ireland found their way past the Italian defence with nine tries in the Stadio Olimpico (ROI only).

Keith Earls opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he latched onto Paddy Jackson’s skip pass on the right wing.

CJ Stander powered over from close range after strong carries Robbie Henshaw, Cian Healy and Jamie Heaslip.

Earls claimed the third just short of the half-hour mark and the Munster man availed of a three-on-two situation on the right wing.

Stander claimed his second and Ireland’s fourth in the 35th minute as Ireland’s dominance was reflected in the 28-10 interval lead.

Hat-trick for Stander, he brushes off two woeful 'good-luck-with-the-conversion' tackles after a beautiful delayed pass from Murray.

Gilroy cuts inside and makes space before accelerating past the less than eager Italian defence.

Garry Ringrose slips through a couple of tackles and dives in under the posts.

Stander boots it like a forward, Italy hesitate and Gilroy scoops it up and runs clear for another 7-pointer.

It's three for Gilroy. He'll have to fight with Stander for the match ball now.



