Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named a strong team for his side's Pro12 clash with Benetton Treviso on, with several big names returning from injury, as Mike Ross and Joey Carberry are named on the bench.

Irish international Richardt Strauss will lead Leinster for the first time on the occasion of his 139th cap.

The back three features Zane Kirchner at full back with Adam Byrne continuing on the right wing and Dave Kearney returning for his first game since October when he injured his ankle against Cardiff Blues.

The Louth native is one try away from 100 points for Leinster. In the centre it's a St Michael's combination with Noel Reid and Rory O'Loughlin filling the 12 and 13 jerseys respectively.

Reid will win his 75th Leinster cap on Sunday in Italy. Jamison Gibson-Park is partnered by Ross Byrne in the half backs. In the pack Peter Dooley and Michael Bent will scrum down at loose head and tight head with Strauss at hooker in the front row.

At lock Mick Kearney and Ian Nagle start with Dominic Ryan, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan completing the forward unit.

Mike Ross makes his first match day squad since the away trip to Zebre in early November when a hamstring injury picked up in that game kept him out of the game for over three months.

Like Ross, there is a welcome return for Joey Carbery on the bench. The Clontarf man injured his ankle in the Round 3, Champions Cup game away to Northampton Saints in December.

Leinster: Zane Kirchner, Adam Byrne, Rory O'Loughlin, Noel Reid, Dave Kearney, Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park, Peter Dooley, Richardt Strauss, Michael Bent, Mick Kearney, Ian Nagle, Dominic Ryan, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Andrew Porter, Mike Ross, Ross Molony, Peadar Timmins, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery, Barry Daly

Niyi Adeolokun will make his 50th appearance for Connacht on Sunday in the Pro12 against Cardiff Blues.

Adeolokun, capped for Ireland last year against Canada, forms a back three with fellow Irish internationals Tiernan O'Halloran and Matt Healy.



Stacey Ili has returned from injury to form a centre partnership with Craig Ronaldson, while Jack Carty and John Cooney are named at half back.



Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney and JP Cooney pack down in the front row with Quinn Roux and James Cannon, who this week signed a two-year contract extension, partnering in the second row.

John Muldoon captains from the Number 8 with Sean O'Brien and Jake Heenan alongside him.



Commenting on the upcoming game, head coach Pat Lam said: "While it was good to get the break and a chance to work away on different aspects of our game, we're all really looking forward to going out and playing this weekend.



"Cardiff have always been tough opponents for us, particularly away from home where so many games have gone right down to the wire. We expect a big challenge again on Sunday and we know there is little room for error as we look to improve our overall performance.”



Connacht XV: Tiernan O'Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Stacey Ili, Craig Ronaldson, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, John Cooney, Denis Buckley, Tom McCartney, JP Cooney, Quinn Roux, James Cannon, Sean O'Brien, Jake Heenan, John Muldoon (cpt)



Replacements: Dave Heffernan, Ronan Loughney, John Andress, Naulia Dawai, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Caolin Blade, Tom Farrell, Danie Poolman.