Former Ireland international David Corkery says he is “disappointed” by Joe Schmidt’s decision to name an unchanged back row against Italy this weekend.

The Ireland head coach made just two changes to the side that began the tournament with a disappointing defeat in Murrayfield, with Donnacha Ryan and Cian Healy in for Iain Henderson and Jack McGrath respectively.

There was speculation that Schmidt might be tempted to change personnel in the back row after CJ Stander, Seán O’Brien and Jamie Heaslip struggled to put their stamp on proceedings in Edinburgh, particularly in the opening 40 minutes.

The trio however remain in situ and speaking on RTÉ’s Rugby Podcast, Corkery says it is a missed opportunity, adding that he would make at least one change, with Jamie Heaslip the man he would sacrifice.

“I am disappointed with the back row selection. It would have been Heaslip, van der Flier would have been in,” he responded when ask who he would drop from the team.

“Jamie Heaslip has been magnificent and has played his best rugby in the last two years. He has matured.

“You have to have an out-and-out seven. You have to have a dog who is prepared to put his head where you wouldn’t put a brick, especially at the breakdown.

“We didn’t have one against Scotland. We had too many guys just waiting out to get the ball and take it up again.

“We didn’t have someone of Peter O’Mahony’s ability...he’s a Rottweiler. It’s the best way to describe him in the game.

“He’s there, he’s at the breakdown, he’s fighting, putting huge pressure on the nine to get rid of the ball.”

Schmidt resisted any change to the backline and with Johnny Sexton injured, Paddy Jackson will again deputise.

Corkery says that even if the Leinster out-half had recovered for the clash against the Italians, Jackson deserves to keep hold of the 10 jersey.

“I thought Paddy Jackson played really, really well last week and certainly didn’t deserve to be dropped even if Johnny Sexton was back.

“Why do you drop a guy for playing well?”

