Ireland boss Joe Schmidt revealed that he opted against taking a risk on Andrew Trimble for Italy in Saturday's Six Nations clash, despite the fact that the Ulster man has all but recovered from a groin injury.

Trimble, who missed the opening Six Nations defeat to Scotland, had been expected to return for Italy but Schmidt revealed that it was a marginal call to leave him out

"He's so close but it you try to push someone back early, you take the risk of causing further problems," explained the Irish boss. "Simon [Zebo] and Keith [Earls] get another opportunity to impress and they're both keen to avail of it."

Tommy Bowe is another Ulster player to miss out as he was given permission to return to his province for their Pro12 game with Edinburgh.

Bowe is on the bench for that match but will hope to get some game time and Schmidt said: "He was unlucky when he came on against Scotland. He faced an overlap which we should have dealt with further up the field.

"He didn't quite get into the game but hopefully he'll get some game time with Ulster."

Donnacha Ryan has been drafted into the matchday XV with Iain Henderson missing out through injury, but the Irish coach explained that it’s just a minor niggle.

"Iain picked up a slight tweak the last day and while he won't make Saturday, he should be fine, so Donnacha comes in and he's a good line-out operator, a good technician in that area, and will bring a great work-rate too."

Cian Healy is the other big change to the Ireland team and he makes his first Six Nations start in two years with Jack McGrath dropping to the bench.

“It was always our intention (to switch up Jack and Cian), and give them a 50/30 share,” said Schmidt. "They'll both get 80 minutes across the two matches and Cian starts on Saturday."

Schmidt has laid down the gauntlet to Ireland to move out of any professional era comfort blanket and cope far better with unexpected setbacks.

Ireland's bus was 15 minutes late arriving at Murrayfield last Saturday, with Schmidt later admitting his players were unsettled by a rushed warm-up.

Now the former Leinster coach has demanded his players quickly devise far better coping strategies for similar unforeseen issues.

"I have challenged them for a better start in Italy," said Schmidt.

"I think it's incredibly disappointing the way we started last weekend.

"I don't think it was apathy, there was a bit of anxiety at not having had the full period to warm up.

"Players get anxious, they get very routine-based and I do think it's a challenge for a professional player that they can be adaptable in different circumstances, so they can still start well and cope.

"We were really disappointed with the way we started.

"They scored three tries in those first 25 minutes, then didn't score another try after that.

"And I think that reflects what the team were capable of, but unfortunately then you're chasing things.

"So we've certainly given them that challenge this week, and hopefully we see a better start."

Casting his eye over the opposition, Schmidt was not surprised to see Sergio Parisse included in the Italian team, despite a recent injury scare.

The talismanic number 8 had to undergo an MRI scan on a neck injury suffered in last weekend’s defeat to Wales, but has still be named in the side to face Ireland.

“I’m not surprised at all, if he's fit it all, he's such an iconic figure and he's at the hub of so much they do,” Schmidt said.