Munster Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has included Darren Sweetnamin his side for Friday night's Guinness PRO12 clash with Dragons at Musgrave Park, while Rory Scannell will also start tomorrow's game.

Tyler Bleyendaal retains the captaincy while local man Sweetnam makes a welcome return to the starting line-up following a knee injury.

In total five changes are made to the side that defeated Edinburgh as Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Tommy O'Donnell, and Andrew Conway have all been made available from the Ireland Six Nations camp for Friday's game in Cork.

Kilcoyne comes into the front row alongside Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer with second rows Jean Kleyn and Dave Foley again completing the tight-five.

O'Donnell returns to the back row at openside with Dave O'Callaghan and Jack O'Donoghue taking charge at 6 and 8.

Duncan Williams and captain Bleyendaal again form the half-back partnership and, in a fully changed midfield, Jaco Taute reverts from fullback to resume his partnership alongside Scannell.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Darren Sweetnam, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal - capt., Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Tommy O'Donnell, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Peter McCabe, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Conor Oliver, Abrie Griesel, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin.

Ulster's Director of Rugby Les Kiss has named a strong side for Friday's Kingspan Stadium showdown with Edinburgh (7.35pm) and includes Tommy Bowe among the replacements.

Marcell Coetzee, who joined the Province in the summer, will make his highly-anticipated debut after recovering from a knee injury sustained last April. The South African, capped 28 times at international level, will start at number 8 in the crucial Guinness PRO12 match.

Bowe has been released from his Ireland duties for the clash with Edinburgh.

Peter Nelson, who sustained a significant foot injury against the Scottish outfit back in December 2015, will make his first Ulster appearance in 15 months after being named to start at flyhalf.

Stuart Olding is another player making his return from injury, having not featured since the Exeter fixture in October - he will link up with Darren Cave in midfield.

Nelson will be partnered by Paul Marshall at half back, with Charles Piutau, Jacob Stockdale and Louis Ludik making up the back three. Up front,

John Andrew will make just his third senior start after being selected at hooker, where he will be joined in an all-Ballymena front row by Andy Warwick and Ricky Lutton. Kieran Treadwell and Alan O'Connor are paired in the second row, with Robbie Diack and Chris Henry joining Coetzee in the back row.

Ulster: L Ludik, J Stockdale, D Cave, S Olding, C Piutau, P Nelson, P Marshall; A Warwick, J Andrew, R Lutton, K Treadwell, A O'Connor, R Diack, C Henry (C), M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Murphy, C Black, W Herbst, P Browne, S Reidy, D Shanahan, S McCloskey, T Bowe.