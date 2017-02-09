Ireland Women's head coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's side to take on their Italian counterparts on Sunday at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L'Aquila.

There are two changes to the starting 15 that took to the field last Friday against Scotland.

Elaine Anthony moves from the replacements to partner Marie-Louise Reilly in the second row and in the backs, Hannah Tyrrell, who was involved with the Ireland Women's 7s side last weekend at the Sydney 7s comes into the side on the right-wing.

The front-row remains unchanged, with hooker Leah Lyons, partnered by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan. Flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy will again join Captain Paula Fitzpatrick, in the back-row.

Alisa Hughes, who won her first Ireland cap last week in Glasgow will again partner Nora Stapleton at out-half.

Sene Naoupu and Jenny Murphy renew their centre partnership, with Alison Miller and Tyrrell on the wings and Mairead Coyne at full-back.

There are also two changes in the replacements, as Ciara Cooney fills the space vacated by Anthony, and Sophie Spence comes into the side as cover for the back-row.

Ireland: Lindsay Peat, Leah Lyons, Ailis Egan, Elaine Anthony, Marie-Louise Reilly, Ciara Griffin, Claire Molloy, Paula Fitzpatrick, Ailsa Hughe, Nora Stapleton, Alison Miller, Sene Naoupu, Jenny Murphy, Niamh Kavanagh, Mairead Coyne

Replacements: Jennie Finlay, Ilse Van Staden, Ciara O'Connor, Ciara Cooney, Sophie Spence, Mary Healy, Claire Mc Laughlin, Eimear Considine