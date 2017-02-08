Hooker Dave Heffernan and second row James Cannon have both agreed two-year contract extensions to remain with Connacht.

The reigning Pro12 champions have announced that the pair have agreed new deals to remain at the Sportsground until at least the summer of 2019.

Mayo-born Heffernan has been an ever-present for Connacht this season and has made 75 appearances since making his debut against the Scarlets in March 2012.

The 26-year-old’s career has gone from strength-to-strength since he transitioned from the backrow to hooker and has represented Ireland Under-20’s and Emerging Ireland.

The six foot eight inch Cannon has played in nine games since joining from Wasps last September.

The English-born lock is Irish qualified through his paternal grandparents from Donegal and head coach Pat Lam is happy to have the two on board.

“I have really enjoyed being witness to the phenomenal growth that Dave has made as a player and a person over the past four years in the senior set up,” he said.

“He is the consummate professional and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible when it comes to reaching the next level in his career and achieving great things.

“We’ve all been really impressed with the work that James has put in on and off the field since he arrived in September.

“ It’s fantastic that he has enjoyed his first season here and sees the opportunity to grow as a player with Connacht.”