Speaking on Against The Head, RTÉ analyst Bernard Jackman felt that despite the amount of work and investment Ireland put in against Scotland, Joe Schmidt's side were too "sloppy" at crucial moments.

In expanding further on last Saturday's defeat, Jackman said: "I think it would be harsh to say that we underperformed because we did so many of the key indicators that you need to do to win.

"We conceded three incredibly soft tries. We made crucial turnovers at the wrong time. And in the last ten minutes, we let a team who haven't shown any pedigree in closing out games play the game in the right area and make the smart plays.

"We did put a huge amount of investment in and a huge amount of work, but in the end we were too sloppy.

"Our execution was nowhere good enough or anywhere near the level where it has been under Joe Schmidt."

Fellow analyst Donal Lenihan summed up the loss by saying: "I thought mentally Ireland were off the pace from the outset. Scotland got into the game early and stooped some of our key ball carriers early on. You could see the energy rising from them. Ireland were at sea for a long period."

Eddie O'Sullivan felt there was no reason why Ireland should have lost in Murrayfield.

"The strange thing about the game if you look at all the stats and you didn't know the score, you would say that Ireland won by 20 points. We beat them in every facet of the game except the scoreboard.

"Okay the lineout was a bit ropey, but other than that we were all over them. There was no reason we should have lost that game."