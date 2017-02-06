It was an infuriating false start for Ireland in Edinburgh against Scotland on the opening weekend of the RBS 6 Nations, but England and Wales hit the ground running.

The Welsh eventually wore down Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome to prevail 33-7, while England clocked up a 15th successive Test victory to set a new national record in a 19-16 triumph over France.

Look back on the moments that defined an action-packed start to the tournament.

Ireland play Italy this Saturday, with coverage on RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ2 from 1.30pm