Patrick Tuipulotu has been suspended after New Zealand Rugby confirmed he had tested positive for a prohibited substance.

The 24-year-old All Black lock failed a drugs test last November. He was sent home from New Zealand's end-of-season tour for what, at the time, was said to be "personal reasons".

However, it's been revealed that a "prohibited substance" showed up in a sample he provided and he has now been provisionally suspended.

"A doping control sample provided by Patrick Tuipulotu had, reportedly, revealed the presence of a specified substance listed on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 2016 prohibited list,” a joint statement from New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the New Zealand Rugby Players Association (NZRPA) read.

“NZR and NZRPA can confirm that Patrick was shocked by the test result and is working hard to identify the source of the specified substance.

“In accordance with World Rugby Anti-Doping regulations, Patrick remains provisionally suspended pending resolution of this matter.”