Man-of-the-match Stuart Hogg paid tribute to the resilience of his side as Scotland withstood an Irish fight-back to claim a 27-22 victory on the opening weekend of the RBS Six Nations.

A dazzling first-half display from the home side, with Hogg claiming two of their three tries, saw a vibrant Scotland take a 21-8 lead into the break.

Ireland however roared back into the contest to score 14 unanswered points courtesy of tries from Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson in a game that ebbed and flowed in a dramatic second period.

Scrum-half Greig Laidlaw however held his nerve from the kicking tee to nudge the hosts back in front with five minutes remaining, before wrapping things up in injury-time.

"That was a cracking game," Hogg told the BBC.

"We switched off a bit in the start of the second half but the boys are delighted with that result and a great way to kick off the Six Nations here at Murrayfield.

"The boys stuck to it but credit to Ireland - they were fantastic in the second half," Hogg added.

Scotland had not won their opening game of the Six Nations since 2006 and travel to Stade de France next weekend.