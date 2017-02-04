Ireland have been ‘bullied’ and taught ‘a lesson’ by Scotland at Murrayfield according to Ronan O’Gara and Shane Horgan.

Joe Schmidt’s side trail Scotland 21-8 at the break at Murrayfield in their first Six Nations game of the 2017 campaign.

“Ireland have been bullied,” said RTÉ analyst and Ireland legend O’Gara.

“With the ball; inaccurate, and need to sort out the backs’ defence – there has been a breakdown of trust between players who haven’t played a lot together at this level.”

Horgan didn’t spare Ireland either, saying that Scotland’s head coach Vern Cotter has his homework done.

“We’re getting a lesson,” he said. “Vern Cotter has identified that Ireland are defending too tight.”

Ireland’s sole try came through Keith Earls and Paddy Jackson hit a later penalty having missed the conversion.

Alex Dunbar crossed the line once for the home team and Stuart Hogg touched down twice, with Greig Laidlaw adding the extras on each occasion to leave Ireland with a lot to do in the second half.