Ronan O’Gara has branded Scotland as ‘too mouthy’ and hopes that Ireland hammer them in today’s Six Nations meeting at Murrayfield.

A war of words erupted between the camps in the build-up, with Munster claiming Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray was targeted by Glasgow during their recent Pro12 meeting.

Scotland hit back – and then out-half legend O’Gara weighed in during the pre-game build-up on RTÉ 2.

“For what it’s worth, I hope Ireland hammer them today because of how Scotland behaved during the week,” he admitted.

“Too mouthy, but they can’t work it out – we were brought up on hard work and then you talk afterwards.”

O’Gara, who is now a coach at French Top 14 side Racing, believes that Joe Schmidt’s side will have too much for the Scots.

“If Scotland defend like they defend in the Top 14 and they’re allowed to do whatever they want at maul-time, then it’s advantage Scotland,” he said. “But if it’s policed correctly Ireland will get penalties. Ireland have a better scrum and a better maul and hopefully better mentally.”