Some of Ireland’s internationals past and present are backing an away win at Murrayfield, while a former Scottish international believes Vern Cotter’s side can cause an upset in Edinburgh.

Donal Lenihan

Writing in his Irish Examiner column, the former Ireland captain has pin-pointed three areas that Joe Schmidt’s side must control to ensure an away win – intensity, possession and geography.

While the build-up has been dominated by Scotland’s focus on Conor Murray, Lenihan says Ireland must be vigilant to the danger caused by Scottish out-half Finn Russell.

“The Irish back row should also target Russell and put him under the type of pressure Munster did when dominating Glasgow in that 38-17 Champions Cup win in Thomond Park last October,” he writes.

“Russell had a bit of a nightmare that day and was hauled ashore with 20 minutes to go.

“If Ireland succeed in rattling him to the same extent, they will be well on their way to victory.”

Ian Madigan

In his exclusive RTÉ online column, the Bordeaux out-half says Conor Murray will again be an integral part of the Irish game plan, with his box-kicking likely to cause the home side problems.

Paddy Jackson has been selected to step into the breach at 10, but it is his half-back partner who could have the telling say today according to the 30-cap international.

“Box kicking is a skill that is so difficult to be consistent with but Conor makes it look like a golf shot,” he writes.

“But it’s not just the visual sense of time on his hands that makes him so good. He is calm under pressure, sure, and even in the white heat of battle reverts back to what works for him, and that’s the attribute you want from your key players in high pressure situations.

“Once inside the ’22’, his try record is testament enough to the quality of his sniping breaks.

"He only needs a crack in the window to sneak through - let’s hope they appear on Saturday and we get off to the Six Nations start we need.”

Gordon D’Arcy

The 82-cap Ireland international agrees with Donal Lenihan with regards to the potency of Russell, who along with Stuart Hogg, will be crucial to Scotland’s bid for a first win over Ireland in four years.

D’Arcy never lost a test game at Murrayfield as a player, but believes that the current Scottish crop have improved immeasurably in recent years.

“Finn Russell is the difference between this Scotland team and the sides Ireland have consistently beaten since the 1990s,” he writes in his Irish Times column this week.

The loss of Johnny Sexton is a blow, but he sees this a further opportunity for the squad to continue its development.

“What we do know is this Irish squad are less reliant on individuals than in previous seasons. That’s just part of their evolution," he says.

“Scotland are not there yet but they could be in a place where losing at home to another major rugby nation has become unacceptable.

“Makes for a fascinating tactical duel.”

Tony Ward

The former Ireland out-half and RTÉ rugby analyst says that talk of bonus points, introduced for this year’s Championship, must be ignored as there is a big challenge ahead in the Scottish capital.

"Ireland by six"

He does not foresee an expansive, attacking game from the visitors, but thinks they will have enough to get their campaign off to a winning start.

“Given the cold and wet conditions forecast, I don't think it requires a degree in rocket science to know where the Irish emphasis will be,” he writes in the Irish Independent.

“Add to that Rob Kearney back on board plus Tommy Bowe on the bench and the aerial card speaks for itself.

“It is over a decade since the Scots last won their opening Championship game so this they see as a real opportunity. Scottish rugby through Glasgow in the Champions Cup and Edinburgh through the Challenge is in a good place.

“But if we are as strong as we believe ourselves to be then this is the day. Ireland by six.”

Shane Horgan

The RTÉ rugby analyst says that the game is likely to closer than people expect, and is tentatively going for an away win – assuming the men in green stick maintain their discipline.

"CJ Stander has been the best ball carrier for Ireland, or maybe anybody in the world, over the last six months"

“If Ireland can keep all their players on the pitch and keep the penalty count low then they should win - but if not, Scotland could surprise everyone," he told RTÉ Sport.

And key to any win will be the abrasive and strong ball-carrying options available to Ireland.

“CJ Stander has been the best ball carrier for Ireland, or maybe anybody in the world, over the last six months,” he told RTÉ Sport.

“Jamie Heaslip is carrying very well and Sean O’Brien may be Ireland’s best carrier over the last five years – that gives Ireland a very strong platform to move forward from.

“Add on Iain Henderson who can carry the ball very strongly and is a phenomenal line-out option, I think it’s going to be like most games – won up front.”

Andy Nicol

The BBC pundit and former Scottish international scrum-half says that the Scots are welcoming "one of the form teams in world rugby", but is tipping Cotter’s side to come up trumps if they execute the correct game-plan.

"This is a huge task for Scotland,” he says, before adding that it is the best crop of Scottish players since the Championship-winning squad of 1999.

"It is really going to be a really close, physical game, probably determined by small factors," he adds.

"If we can win those little ones, then I think we can win this tomorrow.

"We should be aiming for three wins."

