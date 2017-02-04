Scotland still hold the upper hand in the overall head-to-head record with Ireland, but are winless in the fixture for four years.

Joe Schmidt’s side are seeking a fifth successive win over the Scots, with their last victory coming at Edinburgh in the 2013 Six Nations.

That game ended 12-8 and was Ronan O’Gara’s final outing in a green jersey.

While Ireland have had the upperhand in recent years, Scotland still edge the overall record with 65 wins, four more than Ireland with five draws between the sides, the last coming in 1994 in Dublin.

Ireland’s 44-22 win at Lansdowne Road in 2000 was their first win in the fixture in 12 years as the Scots picked up two championships in that time period as Ireland battled at the other end of the table.

The 44 point haul remains the biggest score any Irish team has put on their Celtic neighbours, while the heaviest defeat came 20 years ago in a humbling 38-10 defeat at Murrayfield.

Cotter will depart from his post at the end of the tournament, but three wins would make him most statistically successful Scotland coach in history.

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm.