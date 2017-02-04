Jenny Murphy admits that her try-scoring return to an Ireland jersey was emotional following nearly two years on the sidelines.

The experienced centre was a long-term injury absentee and on her international comeback she scored the last-minute try that ensured a narrow in over Scotland on Friday night.

“I’m not going to lie – I was a bit emotional at the start,” she explained the 26-year-old Old Belevedre and Leinster player.

“A lot of it was relief and joy, not just to be back with the girls, but to be in the green jersey. It’s something I was really, really gunning for for a long time. I have so much empathy now for other players with long-term injuries because I’m not a patient person.

“I’m absolutely delighted because that’s where I want to be. I want to improve my performance, help Ireland have a Six Nations and hopefully stay on the pitch.”

Murphy was modest about how she finished the try that earned a 22-15 win that looked unlikely for most of the second half, but she did speak of her determination to cross the line.

She said: “The forwards had a fair amount of scrums so they had put in a considerable shift and then the ball that Nora Stapleton gave me, anyone could have dotted it down. But listen, I was getting over that try line no matter what!”

Scotland haven’t won an test game since 2011 and have taken some heavy beatings off Ireland since their last win over the girls in green in 2007.

But following a tentative first half they roared into this game and had their kicking been better they might well have won this match. A draw was the least they deserved following a bruising 80 minutes.

Murphy is congratulated by team mates after her match-winning score

“We never got panicky but when we get to 77, 78 minutes there was a bit more urgency,” explained Murphy.

“We switched on for the last seven minutes of the of the game, when we played as well as we’re capable of.

“We have to look at that game now and fix a few things, but, look, it was an away game, Scotland have improved massively and we came away with five points. We’re happy with that. We have a few things to work on, but onwards to Italy now.

“We just didn’t perform to our standards and that’s on us. We’re disappointed a little in the performance, but a win’s a win and we have a bonus point. It’s the first game of a Six Nations and there are some new combinations so players and management have a bit of homework to do.”

Ireland take on Italy next week as they continue to build towards the Women’s Rugby World Cup which takes place in Ireland this summer.