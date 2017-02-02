Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has cautioned that his side will have to overcome an improving Scotland side when they begin their Six Nations campaign in Murrayfield on Saturday.

Scotland ran England close in the opening fixture of last year's campaign before beating Italy and France.

They followed that up with a strong November that featured the narrowest of defeats to Australia and victory over Ireland's World Cup conqeurors Argentina.

"15-9 against England in the first game last year could easily have been 16-15", Schmidt told RTÉ Sport.

"They had a try-scoring chance that they didn't convert and those are the fine margin that they haven't quite managed to flip in their favour.

"It was the same in the Australia game. For so much of that game they appeared in control but they let it slip away.

"They managed to reverse that against a very good Argentinian side so they're definitely on the up."

Ireland had a memorable Autumn themselves but Schmidt is adamant that recording a first ever win over New Zealand won't lead to any complacency in the camp for the Six Nations.

"Any time we beat the All Blacks, every 111 years that we do it, means a lot. That's something that all those players will treasure.

"But this is the championship that we play in. This is the big event for us this year. I don't think the players underestimate that.

"We're really looking forward to it but we're anxious because we know the quality in the championship.

"I don't think there are many matches where you're going to be able to write off one team and say the other is a hot favourite to win.

"Certainly not this weekend, and certainly not with Scotland."



Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm.

Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm) on RTÉ 2, with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm.

Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the U20's Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 8.15pm (KO 8.30pm)