Sean O’Brien believes Ireland will have to show patience in order to break down the expected formidable challenge from Scotland in Saturday’s RBS 6 Nations opener at Murrayfield.

After much speculation as to whether he would get the nod to start in Edinburgh after a calf injury, O’Brien did enough in training to convince Joe Schmidt that he should take his place alongside CJ Stander and Jamie Heaslip in the back row.

“I’m feeling good and I’m really looking forward to starting,” O’Brien told RTÉ Sport after the team was named.

“I’ve managed the week properly in terms of training. I’m just delighted to get the nod as there is a lot of competition for every position in the squad.

"Every day you play an international, you have the jersey on your back. If you're not living up to it, someone else will take it.

"Quite simply, we will have to bring our 'A' game to Murrayfield"

After the positivity garnered by wins over the All Blacks and Australia in November, Ireland are looking to continue on an upward curve in the weeks ahead, but O’Brien is expecting a stern test of their credentials in Murrayfield.

"Scotland are a strong side and put a lot of focus on their set pieces," he said.

"They have players who are showing well with their clubs and overall we are going to have to be patient to break them down.

"Quite simply, we will have to bring our 'A' game to Murrayfield. It’s a tough venue to go to.

"The crowd are back on their side, the place seems to be full again. We’ll have to do all we can to silence the crowd.”

