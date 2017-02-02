Rassie Erasmus has made 11 changes for Munster's Guinness PRO12 game against Edinburgh Rugby on Friday evening in Myreside (7.35pm).

The absence of his Ireland contingent forces the Director of Rugby to reshuffle the side the defeated Racing 92 in the Champions Cup in Thomond Park less than a fortnight ago.

With four changes to the backline, Calvin Nash, in his first year of the academy, will make his debut starting on the wing after a string of impressive performances with Munster A and his club side Young Munster.

Fellow academy player and clubmate Dan Goggin renews his midfield partnership with Francis Saili after the pair last started against Connacht in December.

Duncan Williams is introduced at scrumhalf, joining number 10 Tyler Bleyendaal -who will captain the province for the first time.

Another first sees Jaco Taute make the positional switch to fullback.

In the forwards, lock Jean Kleyn is the only player to retain this place this week and he is joined in the engine room by Dave Foley, who has overcome a wrist injury to start.

In an all-new front row, Peter McCabe makes his first start for the province, joining hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer on his 100th Guinness PRO12 appearance.

Following injury to James Cronin, McCabe returned to the province after a short loan spell with Connacht.

Similarly, there is a new-look back row for tomorrow's encounter with Dave O'Callaghan, the academy's Conor Oliver and Jack O'Donoghue all introduced.

Returning from Irish camp this weekend, Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell and Rory Scannell have all been named in the replacements.

Munster: Jaco Taute; Calvin Nash, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin; Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt, Duncan Williams; Peter McCabe, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell.