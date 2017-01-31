Montpellier star Francois Steyn has lodged an appeal against a four-week ban imposed following his dismissal in a European Champions Cup game.

South African Steyn was sent off after a dangerous tackle on Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton during Montpellier's heavy defeat against Leinster in Dublin earlier this month.

In a statement, European Professsional Club Rugby said: "The independent disciplinary committee upheld the red card decision and found that Steyn had committed a dangerous tackle on the Leinster outside-half, Johnny Sexton, which resulted in reckless contact with the head in contravention of Law 10.4 (e) dangerous tackling.

"The appeal will be heard by conference call tomorrow by an appeal committee consisting of Rod McKenzie (Scotland), chairman, Roger Morris (Wales) and Simon Thomas (Wales)."