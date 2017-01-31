Devin Toner reckons that Ireland’s “party” at Murrayfield will give Scotland an extra incentive this Saturday in the opening game of the Six Nations.

Two years ago Ireland claimed the championship, their second in a row, on points difference over England.

A 40-10 win in Scotland was enough to pip the Red Rose rivals as they failed to score enough in victory over France later that evening.

The Ireland team watched the nail-biting decider in Murrayfield and were subsequently presented with the silverware on the pitch afterwards.

That’s a fond memory for the Ireland lock but he is aware that it may come up in Vern Cotter’s motivational talks ahead of the game.

"Two years ago winning over there was quite good but that’s just another reason for Scotland to try and get one over on us"

"I think because of the last time we were there we kind of had a party on their pitch so they’re going to be raring to get back at us for that,"Toner told RTÉ Sport.

“But they are a completely different team. The quality that they have now, everyone can see it.

“The results that they’ve put in for the last couple of year [have been impressive], obviously we’re going to have a huge test in front of us.

“Two years ago winning over there was quite good but that’s just another reason for Scotland to try and get one over on us but it’s a really nice stadium to play in, nice pitch and when their supporters get behind them they rally.”

This will be the first Championship with bonus points on the line and Toner realises that t may mean even more work for the forwards.

In the traditional cup-rugby style games, teams were more inclined to take kicks at goal to ensure a win but now with try-bonuses to be claimed, it adds a different dynamic.

As it happens, Ireland would have claimed additional points in the last two fixtures on account of scoring four or more tries.

Toner, who is in line to win his 43rd cap, says there has been no talk of going for the bonus in the Ireland camp.

“There’s been no focus on it,” he said.

“We focus on the win, a win is a win. Nothing’s going to change for us. It might be a factor later on in the competition.

“There might be a few more tries but that remains to be seen.

“We might need to defend more 5metre-out mauls but I think it’s for us to keep our discipline – we can’t be giving away penalties where they can kick into the corner.”

Another new law to be considered is the directive on high tackles, where even accidental contact with the head will result in a penalty.

Toner, standing at 6’11’’, joked that getting low to tackle has always been an issue for him.

“I’ve been trying to do it my whole life,” said the 30-year-old.

“It’s not really much difference for me to be honest.

“You’ve got to be wary of your trailing arm. If you get beaten on your inside not just try to flail at a tackle because even a little knock to the head will be a penalty so discipline is going to be a huge”

Live Six Nations coverage of Scotland versus Ireland on RTÉ Two from 1.30pm on Saturday (KO 2.25pm) and live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday Sport programme from 2pm. Live coverage of Scotland v Ireland in the Women’s Six Nations on RTÉ Two from 6.30pm (KO 6.35pm) on RTÉ 2, with live radio updates and reaction on an extended 2FM Game On programme at 7pm.