Andrew Conway has been ruled of Ireland’s opening Six Nations match with Scotland this weekend, but Johnny Sexton, Seán O’Brien and Keith Earls are expected to be fit for the Murrayfield clash.

The uncapped Munster back has been ruled out with a groin injury, but head coach Joe Schmidt is expected to otherwise have a clean bill of health for Saturday (KO 2.25pm).

O’Brien will train today, while Sexton is expected to take part fully in tomorrow’s training session after recovering from his recent calf strain picked up in Leinster's Champions Cup draw with Castres.

"Hopefully he is over any of the issues he has had from an injury point of view," Ireland team manager Paul Dean told RTÉ Sport when asked about Sexton's progress.

"He’s looking good, he’s going to train tomorrow fully and hopefully it’s upwards and onwards."

Schmidt will also be able to call upon Earls after he was declared fully fit. The 54-cap Ireland international trained last week - but was "managed" - but is fully fit for selection.

Dean says that despite their recent form and run of favourable results against the Scots, there is no chance of complacency among the 39-man squad.

"We’ll have to bring our A-game to it," he said.

"We just need a little bit of luck on injuries, but if we can keep to our strategy and tactics, I think we have a great chance."

