Eddie Jones believes using the same tactic of repetition that Donald Trump employs has played a key role in his bid to get England back to the top of world rugby.

The Australian has overseen a tremendous turnaround of England's fortunes since replacing Stuart Lancaster after the 2015 World Cup, and next weekend looks to start a repeat of last year's Six Nations Grand Slam.

Jones says that repetition of a particular message has been key to his unbeaten record - 13 games in total - and drew comparisons with the new American president in that respect.

"I just changed their mindsets, that's all," he told the Daily Mail.

"My vision was that they should be more 'English', so I kept repeating the message in different ways. One day I put mustard on it, the next day I put tomato sauce on it - but it was basically the same message.

"Yes, like Trump. Trump's clever, there's no denying that. The mantra 'Make America great again' - he repeats and repeats it. Americans were pounded with that message.

"People on the television say, "I think he can make America great again." There's no evidence he can; but he's convinced them. He's changed mindsets. That's how you win. And having super-talented players."

England's Six Nations defence starts against France at Twickenham on Saturday.