Munster and Leinster will both be in action on the same day after the dates and times were confirmed for the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Leo Cullen’s side will get the weekend’s action under way at the Aviva Stadium (KO 3.15pm) on 1 April when Wasps make the visit to Dublin.

Later on that day, Rassie Erasmus’ side host Toulouse (KO 5.45pm) in a re-run of the 2008 Heineken Cup final.

The following day, Glasgow Warriors travel to Allianz Park to take on reigning champions Saracens in the early kick-off (KO 1pm), followed the all-French clash of Clermont Auvergne and Toulon at the Stade Marcel-Michelin (KO 3.15pm).

The two Irish provinces have been kept apart in the semi-final pairings, meaning that Leinster will face Clermont o Toulon should they see off Wasps, while Munster would take on the winners of Saracens and Glasgow in the last four.

Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saturday 1 April

QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps, Aviva Stadium (15.15) BT Sport / beIN Sports

QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse, Thomond Park (17.45) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

Sunday 2 April

QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (13.00) Sky Sports / beIN Sports

QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) FR 2 / BT Sport / beIN Sports

Semi-finals

Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: ASM Clermont Auvergne v RC Toulon will play the winner of QF 2: Leinster Rugby v Wasps

Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Saracens v Glasgow Warriors will play the winner of QF 4: Munster Rugby v Toulouse

(Matches to be played on 22/23 April)