Eddie Jones attended the launch of the Six Nations with a black eye that he joked was the result of attempting martial arts amid mixed messages over how the injury actually happened.

The England head coach, who flew in from a squad training camp in Portugal on Tuesday night to be at the event in south London, displayed extensive bruising around his left eye and a dressing to cover a wound on the cheekbone.

In his first interview of the day, Jones stated that he had been hurt in the Algarve.

Pictures later emerged that suggested he had fallen at the venue for the annual curtain-raiser to the Six Nations.

And having then quipped that joining his players in practising the combat sports that England have been using since October was responsible, Jones revealed that he had actually fallen over in his hotel bathroom.

"First we had judo and then we had MMA (mixed martial arts), so we're just going through all the martial arts sports to see what effect they have on the body!" Jones said.

"I slipped over in the hotel in the morning.

"My mother always told me I've got to shave and I forgot to shave, I walked out of the shower to get the shaver and this is what happened. I follow what my mother says."

