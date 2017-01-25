Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt revealed that Ian Madigan could yet play for Ireland in the Six Nations, but admitted that being based in France doesn't help the out-half’s chances.

Jonathan Sexton goes into the tournament as Schmidt’s first choice number ten, with Ulster’s Paddy Jackson as back-up and uncapped Munster playmaker Rory Scannell providing further cover.

Madigan moved on from Leinster at the end of last season, frustrated with the lack of first team options with Sexton ahead of him in the pecking order.

He has been performing well with Bordeaux Begles in the Top 14, but it is the fact that he is playing in France that kept him out of the squad for Ireland’s first two matches.

"With Ian, he could only have done those two first days with us,” explained Schmidt. "You only get that three-day opportunity with the window. So it complicates that.

"Ian had an injury earlier in the season so he hasn't had a lot of rugby really.

"I've kept in touch with Ian. He would slot back in pretty seamlessly for us, so that's still something potentially that we could look at."

Because Madigan is playing for his club against Clermont Auvergne this weekend, he would only have been able to take a limited part in the national team’s pre-Six Nations camp.

Madigan admitted last week that he didn't feel his form this season, hampered by injury, warranted an international call-up.

Ireland start their campaign against Scotland in Murrayfield on Saturday, February 4 and seven days later visit Rome to play Italy.

Rory Scannell at Ireland training

There follows a weekend off, which will offer Schmidt the chance to shake up his squad – something which may open the door for Madigan.

While Scannell operates primarily at centre, the Ireland head coach insisted the fast-improving Munster midfielder would cope if pitched in at out-half.

"The first time I saw Rory play for Dolphin against Belvedere he had a fantastic game at 10," said Schmidt.

"There's a big difference between that and Murrayfield but he would be the guy who could cover there.

"We've also got Paddy Jackson available obviously.”

2017 Six Nations launch