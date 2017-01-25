Dylan Hartley has been confirmed as England captain for the RBS 6 Nations - and was accompanied at Wednesday's official tournament launch by a bruised Eddie Jones.

Hartley will continue as skipper for the Grand Slam defence despite being sent off for striking Sean O'Brien during Northampton's defeat by Leinster on December 3, an offence that resulted in a six-week suspension.

While Hartley was questioned on stage during the Q&A of the annual Championship curtain raiser in south London, Jones watched on from the audience with a wound dressing around his left eye, which was bruised.

England's head coach was hurt during a fall, but a Rugby Football Union spokesman refused to give any further details.

By the time France visit Twickenham for the Six Nations opener on February 4, Hartley will not have played for nine weeks and his disciplinary record now consists of 60 weeks worth of bans.

When questioned about his match fitness, Hartley said: "We did this last year talking about me, I'm here on behalf of the team.

"The challenge is to use this week as best we can to get the preparation right for a huge first game."

Hartley was only officially informed he was to continue as captain at the Six Nations launch.

"Well I haven't actually told him yet. Shall I say now? Okay, I'd like to officially announce Dylan's the captain, there you go," Jones said.

"I think he's ready to go. He trained well on Tuesday and has still got a couple of days to go. We're pleased to have him back. It's the continuity of the job.

When Hartley was asked if he had changed his game in response to the third red card of his career, Jones interrupted: "He's had 60 weeks off mate, he's a world expert!"

Hartley has been practising his defensive technique during England's training camps in Brighton and Portugal this month on the instruction of Jones after felling O'Brien with a clothesline from behind.

"The much documented tackle technique - I've been working very hard with (defence coach Paul Gustard) on that," Hartley said.

"We always want to tackle low, but there are times when as a second man low isn't an option.

"It's about for me, my arms, bring tighter to my body, following through with those, then shoulder, then arm.

"A few technical things, but the sanctions have changed and we're looking after player safety. As players we're seeing a lot more incidents in games now, so we have to adapt."