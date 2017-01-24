High flying Munster have confirmed that Chris Farrell, JJ Hanrahan and James Hart will all be joining the province next season, while six current squad members have signed new contracts.

The incoming Irish trio of Farrell, Hanrahan and Hart have signed two-year deals with the province, who at the weekend secured a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup.

Farrell and Hart will make the move from their respective Top 14 sides, Grenoble and Racing 92, while Hanrahan will return to Munster after spending two seasons with Premiership outfit Northampton Saints.

There was further positive news for Munster with contract extensions for out-half Tyler Bleyendaal and for the home-grown talents of prop Dave Kilcoyne, the Scannell brothers, hooker Niall and centre Rory, scrumhalf Duncan Williams and winger Darren Sweetnam.

Kilcoyne will remain with the province until June 2020, while the others have signed extensions that will see them play for Munster until at least June 2019.

Commenting on the new signings Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus said: "I’ve always indicated our intention to recruit Irish qualified players where and when possible so to secure the young trio of Farrell, Hanrahan and Hart is great for the province and Irish rugby in general.

"Developing home-grown players is at the core of everything we do."

"In addition to being hugely talented they bring a wealth of knowledge with their combined experiences from playing abroad and this will help with our overall squad development."

Erasmus was just as pleased with the news that Munster have extended the contracts of some of their most promising players.

He explained: "I’ve talked about maximising our potential time and time again, retaining players such as Killer (Dave Kilcoyne), Niall, Rory, Tyler, Duncan and Sweets (Darren Sweetnam) is key to our long-term plans and they have all played an integral role in our success so far this season.

"Developing home-grown players is at the core of everything we do and it’s rewarding to see five players who have advanced from the Munster pathway commit their future to the club, while also recognising the efforts of Tyler who has overcome long-term injury to make his mark in the squad this season."

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Tomás O’Leary, who joined Top 14 side Montpellier on a short-term loan in October, will not be returning to the province.

The 33-year-old scrumhalf made 145 appearances in the red jersey scoring 10 tries.