The Champions Cup takes a back seat until the end of March as focus turns to the Six Nations championship.

Here we look at some of the stats that helped Munster and Leinster claim quarter-final spots, while Ulster and Connacht also topped the charts in certain areas.

STAND-OUT STANDER

Joe Schmidt will be particularly pleased that CJ Stander, named in the Ireland panel for the opening two fixtures, tops the carries table.

The South African back row made 100 carries during his six games as Munster topped Pool 1 and secured a home quarter-final against Toulouse.

Stander made his debut against Wales in 2016 and has won 10 caps so far.

TABLE-TOPPER TIERNAN

Connacht fell just short in their bid to reach the last eight for the first time.

A losing bonus point would have been enough to creep past Toulouse as a runner-up but they couldn’t close the gap in France.

However, Tiernan O’Halloran, who will hope to add to his three Ireland caps, must have given Schmidt food for thought as he topped the metres-made chart with 621.

TRY HARD

Leinster, who have 15 players in the Ireland squad, scored the most tries and points in the pool stage with 31 and 227 respectively.

This feat was achieved despite the fact that Ireland out-half Johnny Sexton failed to finish in any of his three starts as he struggled with various injuries.

The 31-year-old, who has 63 caps, now faces a race against time to be fit for the Scotland game on 4 February. He suffered a calf injury in Friday's draw in Castres.

SEE YOU LATER CHARLES

Meanwhile, Ulster’s All Black Charles Piutau led the way in the defenders beaten category with 28 from full-back.

However, it wasn’t enough to carry Les Kiss’s men into the play-offs as they lost four of their six Pool 5 games.