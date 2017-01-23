Leinster coach Leo Cullen has an eye on Toulouse's record of four European titles as his side prepare for a home quarter-final against Wasps in the Champions Cup.

Wasps, who qualified in top spot from Connacht's Pool 5, defeated Leinster twice last year's competition - going down 33-6 at the RDS, before suffering a 51-10 defeat at the Ricoh Arena in the pool stages.

And Cullen has called on the province's supporters to help them through what will be a tough tie.

The former Ireland international said: “Qualifying for a home quarter-final in the Champions Cup is something that this club always strives for.



"Securing a home quarter-final is also a massive reward for our supporters who have been magnificent both home and away over the six rounds and I am delighted for them that they have another European game at home to get behind the team.

“We have needed them at every stage so far and will need them again on the first weekend in April. These Champions Cup quarter-final games often come down to the smallest of margins on the day.



"After playing Wasps twice in last season's Champions Cup we are fully aware of the tough challenge that awaits us. Dai Young has recruited heavily once again during the summer and his team are currently sitting at the top of the Aviva Premiership.



"We know as a group that we need to continue to improve to ensure we are able to give a true account of our abilities."

Leinster have three European crowns to their name, with victories in 2009, 2011 and 2012, and Cullen wants to add another to match French giants Toulouse's success in the competition.



He concluded: "Reaching the last eight is fantastic but it is just another step towards the club's goal of replicating Toulouse's achievement of winning four European titles.



"It's a challenge that we are all looking forward to hugely."