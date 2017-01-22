Connacht find themselves just 80 minutes away from creating further history, but know they face an almighty challenge away to French aristocrats Toulouse.

Pat Lam’s side travel to Stade Ernest Wallon knowing that a victory of any description will secure a Champions Cup quarter-final for the first time ever.

Given the strength of their pool and the crippling injuries within the squad, it would be an achievement to at least match last year’s Pro12 success.

Before the final day of action in the pool stages, Connacht occupy fifth place in the quarter-final standings.

A win bonus point would give the Westerners a chance of dislodging interprovincial rivals Leinster in fourth for a home quarter-final spot, while the four points will be enough to claim one of the best runner-up spots with Wasps expected to easily claim all five points against struggling Zebre.

Toulouse themselves can still qualify and that is where things become a little more complicated.

If Connacht and Toulouse finish level in the pool – the French side are currently four points behind the Irish province - the team with the better record in the two head-to-head meetings would have the higher ranking.

Owing to the fact that the four-time European champions claimed a bonus point from their defeat at the Sportsground, they would progress if they beat Connacht and deny the visitors a bonus point.

Should Connacht lose in France, they must finish within seven points and prevent them from scoring four tries. To date, Connacht have conceded 12 tries in European five outings.

Though if they do manage to cross the whitewash on four occasions, Connacht would prevail if they claim two bonus points.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter and one that Lam is keenly looking forward to.

“We are aware of the phenomenal challenge that awaits us in Toulouse , but these are the sort of games that you want to be a part of,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity as a player and as a team to put in a performance on the big stage.”

Another huge chapter in Connacht's history is set to unfold with fans dearly hoping for a repeat of their famous 2013 win at the same venue.

