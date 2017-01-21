Andrew Trimble said there was “a lot of hurt and a lot of frustration” following Ulster’s disappointing end to their European Champions Cup campaign.

Les Kiss’s side finished bottom of Pool 5 following a 22-26 defeat to Bordeaux-Begles at Kingspan Stadium and Trimble couldn’t hide his dejection, saying it was “disappointment for ourselves and disappointment for our fans”.

The Ireland international told RTÉ Sport: “Today we didn’t help ourselves and that’s the biggest frustration.

“We worked hard for our points and we felt that we gift-wrapped Bordeaux a lot of opportunities and they took those and fair play to them.

“They came with good intent, good up front and provided their backs with an armchair ride.”

And while Ulster's hopes of progress ended in last weekend's defeat by Exeter, Trimble didn’t mince his words when describing today's loss as “sickening”.

“We got ourselves to 22-20 with 10 minutes left on the clock and we brought pain on ourselves.

“We turned the ball over cheaply in our half and as a result of that we provided them with a penalty opportunity from the next play.

“I don’t know if you could put your finger on any one thing. We’ve all got to have a deep look at ourselves first and foremost and make sure that we come back and do everything we possibly can to get the wins.”